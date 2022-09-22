CHARLOTTE – Charlotte City Council will allow Colwick Development LLC to build up to 260 multi-family units behind the Publix Super Market in Cotswold, but some members said the city has to work harder to ensure infrastructure keeps up with growth.
The project consists of two buildings. The first one, fronting Colwick Road, will consist of the housing units. The second building, toward the intersection of Colwick and Chiswick roads, will include up to 30,000 square feet of office uses.
Council Member Tariq Bokhari, who represents the Cotswold area, said residents were weary of the project’s density and anticipated traffic congestion; however, the city desperately needs housing.
“Putting those items aside, this is a good development,” Bokhari said. “It’s ultimately aligned with what we called for on this corridor.”
Bokhari told colleagues Sept. 19 that he had been working with a group of neighborhood leaders for several months to arrive at some developer concessions, such as reducing the height of the
multifamily building from 85 to 78 feet, investing $100,000 in intersection improvements at Randolph/Publix access and contributing $75,000 toward the Cotswold Elementary School PTO.
However, a new group of neighbors who were not part of the dialogue have since come forward to voice concern about the project. He felt further negotiations with the developer would just recreate the work they’ve built over the past three months.
“I truly feel the pains of these neighbors and I understand what they’re going through because i dont live that far from here and we have our own issues that are very, very similar,” Bokhari said.
Bokhari said he believed that if the council didn’t support the approval of the project then a future proposal coinciding with the new UDO and 2040 Comprehensive Plan would allow for higher density product by right.
Not only must leaders put a priority on investing in infrastructure in light of such growth, Bokhari said, but they must also be able to explain the direction the city is heading with its new UDO and Comprehensive Plan to neighborhoods.
Council Member Ed Driggs said Bokhari was stuck behind a rock and a hard place.
“I don’t know how under the current circumstances and given our goal of bringing the cost of housing down through an increase in the supply of housing how this council can reject this petition,” Drigg said, telling neighbors he read their messages. “I feel uncomfortable in this situation because I do understand how you feel squeezed by this and at the same time the direction in which the city is going through its growth is going to entail repeated instances of this kind of discomfort.
“We can not keep Charlotte as it was. And the density as it was. We’ve got to make room for the hundreds of thousands we think are going to move here and try to do so without allowing the cost of housing to go through the roof.”
He suggested the city put up boundaries in terms of what its willing to tolerate in terms of infrastructure impact.
Renee Johnson was among five members to vote against the rezoning.
“At some point, council has to make some tough decisions because we can’t hold the developers accountable or city staff accountable. It’s going to be up to us to do something different to get different outcomes,” Johnson said, suggesting they maybe take a month off from zoning meetings to discuss policy. “We have to do something. Our residents are hurting and we can’t keep making the same decisions and expect a different outcome.”
Mayor Vi Lyles said she has been in communication with an infrastructure committee, which is two months out from offering leaders recommendations.
