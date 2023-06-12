CHARLOTTE – Charlotte City Council will discuss its fiscal year budget, affordable housing in the Ballantyne area and supporting a “world-class tennis campus” in the River District, among other topics at its June 12 meeting.
The council is expected to vote on City Manager Marcus Jones’ recommended fiscal year budget during the meeting.
Jones presented the budget to the council May 1, which included a tax rate of 26.04 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Since then, the council sought adjustments, such as giving a $3,600 increase to all full-time hourly employees during fiscal year 2024 and increase the minimum pay to $46,200 by January 2024.
Other changes include supporting on-call pay for police, adding a research/policy position for the council and shifting ARPA funds to nonprofits such as Block Love Charlotte, For the Struggle, The Males Place, Carolina Metro Reds and Crisis Assistance Ministry.
The council will consider a 60-year lease agreement with Crosland Southeast Communities to provide 60 rental units for affordable housing at city owned land at 11217 Providence Road West and part of 15024 Ballancroft Parkway. The development is called Evoke Living at Ballantyne.
The council will consider a $65 million partnership agreement with Beemock Sports that will lead to a “world-class tennis campus” at The River district. The campus may include four stadiums, a 14,000-seat center court and more than 40 courts.
The venue will host the Western & Southern Open, which is currently held in Mason, Ohio, as well as other events.
The council will also talk about financing the redevelopment of a 29-acre site owned by the city in the Eastland Mall area. The city is still reviewing proposals for what the site may become.
The council will recognize Juneteenth (June 19, 2023), LGBTQ+ Pride Month (June 2023), Gun Violence Awareness Month (June 2023) and Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month (May 15 to June 15, 2023).
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. June 12 at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.