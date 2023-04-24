CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte City Council will consider a number of actions to support affordable housing during its April 24 meeting.
One of the biggest ticket items on the agenda includes approving six affordable housing projects, including Evoke Living at Ballantyne, for $20.2 million from the City of Charlotte’s Housing Trusting Fund.
Evoke Living at Ballantyne may bring 60 affordable housing units on city-owned property at 15024 Ballancroft Parkway.
Other projects recommended in trust fund money include: Union at Tryon (723 Copper Run Lane), The Vue at Honeywood (Honeywood Avenue), The Merit (7605 University City Blvd.), Marvin Road Apartments (738 Billingsley Road), River District Apartments (8325 Dixie River Road) and Aveline Townhomes at Orange Street (2923 Sam Drenan Drive).
They’ll consider awarding nearly $4 million in HOME Investment Partnership Program funding to Long Creek Senior Apartments (8400 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road) and Hope Springs Subdivision (1029 Peachtree Road).
The council will also vote on launching an affordable housing development fee reimbursement pilot program with up to $1.5 million from COVID recovery funding.
Another item up for vote is $2 million in contracts with three nonprofits to rehab about 40 homes owned by low or moderate income people. The organizations are For the Struggle, Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Charlotte Region and Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte.
Mayor Vi Lyles will proclaim April 2023 as Fair Housing Month. She’ll also designate 2023 as The Year of the Trail, a state campaign to promote North Carolina’s natural amenities.
The council will also consider awarding $630,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to three chamber of commerce groups. They are the Carolinas Asian-American Chamber of Commerce ($250,000), Carolinas Chinese Chamber of Commerce ($130,000) and Latin American Chamber of Commerce ($250,000). The amounts close the gap in what these organizations requested through the 2022 Small Business Ecosystem Partner Program.
The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.
