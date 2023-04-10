Charlotte leaders to consider Providence Road upgrades

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte City Council will consider April 10 putting $2.5 million toward N.C. Department of Transportation upgrades at the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Providence Road West.
Upgrades include a second left turn lane on Providence Road West and a right turn lane on Lancaster Highway.
Members will also review the Charlotte Business Inclusion program and Housing Trust Fund recommendations during their 5 p.m. meeting. Then at the 6:30 p.m. meeting, members will hold a public hearing on revisions to the Charlotte Business Inclusion policy and aa public hearing for the Fiscal Year 2024 Annual Action Plan for Housing and Community Development. The latter will explain how the city plans to spend federal HUD dollars.
Members may also decide on whether to grant $2 million in tourism funds to the Sullenberger Aviation Museum, which used to be known as the Carolinas Aviation Museum. The museum is trying to raise $31 million for a redesigned building.
Mayor Vi Lyles will recognize April 2023 as Reentry Month. The council will offer nominations for several advisory committee vacancies.
