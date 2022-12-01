CHARLOTTE – City staff is taking a new approach to discuss mobility, one that relies less on the talking points of buses and light rails and more on the greater transportation network, which includes roads, sidewalks, bike paths and greenways.
Ed McKinney, of the Charlotte Department of Transportation, gave a presentation to the city council Nov. 28 that explained why they should establish a sense of urgency about mobility, how they can translate policy into action and what they’ll need to fund it.
McKinney encouraged the council to build on the momentum of recently approved plans like the Strategic Mobility Plan and Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan, by turning aspirations into practical steps.
For example, aspirations set by the Strategic Mobility Plan in June include eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries for everyone using city streets and converting half of all commutes to means other than a car. That includes walking, biking and transit.
McKinney said for Charlotte to be a city that is equitable, upward mobility can not be reliant on having a car. In addition, the infrastructure can not keep up with the rate of growth.
Staff will have to identify potential projects, screen them for the most impact, understand their costs and prioritize them.
“We have to think about it in a citywide scale,” McKinney said. “The notion that we can solve that challenge project by project or corridor by corridor won’t be as successful as looking at it from a holistic standpoint.”
McKinney mentioned that cost escalation and inflation are challenges when it comes to determining the cost of transportation projects. Furthermore, future projects will be more complex and varied.
City Manager Marcus Jones
explained the next three bond cycles, 2024, 2026 and 2028, would each generate $226 million for infrastructure. However, city staff said the cost of borrowing has increased as has the cost of building out projects.
To enhance infrastructure funding, the city can reduce expenses or add revenue. Reducing expenses can result in adjusting service levels while raising property and sales taxes can help increase revenue.
Council member Dimple Ajmera preferred staff evaluate ways to address immediate infrastructure needs without focusing on revenue.
“The revenue side, especially during high inflation, will only cause undue burden on our residents,” she said. “We don’t know what 2023 is going to look like with high inflation and potential recession as economists have said over and over again. I’d really like us to focus on the expenditure side and see how we can figure out ways to increase our capacity.”
Partnerships with agencies like the N.C. Department of Transportation and the towns in Mecklenburg County may help.
McKinney pointed to the Rea Road widening and Eastway Drive-Shamrock Drive intersection projects as examples of the city combining capital dollars with the NCDOT and Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization.
The Rea Road widening, for example, is funded by $7.3 million from the city and $6.7 million from NCDOT.
Regionally, McKinney said, the State Transportation Improvement Program has outlined $3 billion in funding for Mecklenburg County from 2020 to 2029.
Council member Tariq Bokhari believes there are three keys to success when it comes to moving forward with mobility: putting a priority on the role roads play, creating a transformational vision that unlocks federal and state funding, and looking at the issue through a technology lens.
He remembers much of the mobility talk when he arrived in Charlotte 20 years ago to be focused on light rail. Within five to seven years, came the 4G mobile network, iPhones and ridesharing platforms like Uber. Anticipating what future transportation will look will be really hard but not impossible, he said.
Council member Ed Driggs doesn’t believe the city has the capacity when it comes to capital improvement dollars to do what Bokhari hopes. He mentioned how the bonds yield each district within the city about a quarter-mile of sidewalk a year.
Jones explained that major decisions associated with mobility may not come until the council begins discussing capital improvement projects next year.
