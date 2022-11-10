CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Department of Transportation has launched a new app to improve safety for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists by connecting users to an electronic network of intersection and crosswalk data, as well as to each other.
The TravelSafely App kicked off Nov. 10 with a pilot project in South End.
Features of the TravelSafely App include:
• Get ready for green – Notifies users when the light is about to turn green.
• Red light warning – Warns users approaching a red light if they are approaching the intersection too fast.
• Slow speed zone warning - Notifies users if they are traveling too fast in a slow speed zone.
• Cyclist ahead warning – Warns motorists if a cyclist is using the app on the road ahead.
• Pedestrian ahead warning – Notifies motorists of pedestrians using the app in the crosswalk ahead if it detects the motorist is not going to stop.
“We must work together to improve traffic safety and this app promotes connectivity to each other and to our surroundings,” Charlotte City Council member Victoria Watlington said. “The app is another tool that will help us improve safety for all people using our roads and I encourage everyone to download the app and use it in the South End pilot project area.”
The app is part of the city’s Vision Zero safety initiative that seeks to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries. All information shared on the app is anonymous and protected, according to CDOT.
“We are excited to incorporate TravelSafely in Charlotte,” said Justin Carroll, deputy director of CDOT. “It will improve CDOT’s use of cutting-edge technology and connect those who download the app to a network of traffic intersections, pedestrian beacons, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.”
CDOT has partnered with Charlotte Center City Partners to ensure residents and visitors in the South End area know about the opportunity to participate in the pilot, which will allow staff to evaluate and compare before and after crash data. CDOT is also collaborating with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
The free app is available for download on Apple App Store and Google Play Store
Want to learn more?
Visit PublicInput.com/travelsafelyclt or send an email to travelsafelyclt@PublicInput.com to learn more and provide feedback, Residents may also join city staff this evening for a film screening of The Street Project, a new PBS documentary that examines transportation equity, safety and Vision Zero. The screening starts at 6 p.m. at Charlotte Urban Design Center, 1507 Camden Road. Register here.
