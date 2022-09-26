CHARLOTTE – Kids Rein will be at Truist Field on Sept. 27 at the Charlotte Knights game.
Abbey Miller, community relations director for the Charlotte Knights, said the baseball team supports awareness campaigns of local nonprofits through its Community Corner program.
"Every Charlotte Knights home game is a great place to educate fans and expand knowledge about your organization to the Charlotte community and beyond,” Miller said.
Kids Rein has been giving back to the community for almost two decades. The nonprofit, founded by Teressa Tucker, offers therapeutic horseback riding for children with disabilities, veterans, police officers and first-responders recovering from injuries and PTSD at no cost to the individual.
"The Charlotte Knights have always been very active giving back to the community in many different ways," Tucker said. “And to be honest, since my dad was a professional pitcher and a big baseball fan, there's always a special place in my heart for the game."
Kids Rein is run entirely on donations. The horses used in the program are rehabilitated rescue horses certified by PATH (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship, International). Trainers are certified by the same organization. The rest of the staff consists of volunteers.
"What's nice about Kids Rein is that everyone wins," said Teressa. "The riders win because they get the equine therapy they need. Volunteers win because they either enjoy working with the kids, horses and/or being outdoors, and they feel good about it."
On the web: www.kidsrein.org.
