CHARLOTTE – Mary Hamby, of Twenty Two West, will highlight jewelry her team makes here in Charlotte on QVC.
The segment will air live from 4 to 6 p.m. June 22. Hamby will showcase her brand's Porcelain Butterfly Earrings, Macrame Hoop Earrings and Wrapped Square Bangles on the home shopping brand.
“I'm so excited to have this huge platform to share our handmade story,” Hamby said. “We have been building up to this for the last few months after finding out we had received the Big Ticket after presenting our work to QVC through their Big Find competition.”
