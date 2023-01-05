CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Independence will host the defending regular season champions Richmond Kickers on March 18 for its 2023 home opener at American Legion Memorial Stadium.
This marks the club’s first match of the 2023 USL League One season.
“Playing at home is always a huge plus for us,” head coach Mike Jeffries said. “Opening the season in front of our fans will add motivation and confidence to the group. Richmond was the top team in the league last season and one which matched up well against us. Playing them first provides an early measuring stick, but it is a great opportunity for a new group to come together.”
The Charlotte Independence have re-signed six players for the 2023 season including veteran and captain Clay Dimick. The Jacks arsenal includes defenders Shalom Dutey and
Héctor Acosta, 2022 USL League One All League First Team member Omar Ciss and last year’s co-leading goal scorers Tresor Mbuyu and Khori Bennett.
“We have had a great start to the offseason,” Jeffries said. “Being able to retain our strong core puts us in a great place heading into 2023, and having a consistent group at the start of preseason puts us well ahead of where we were last season. I look forward to being able to announce additional roster spots prior to the start of the season.”
The full 2023 season schedule will be released soon. Season tickets are on sale now at charlotteindependence.com.
