CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Home + Remodeling Show arrives at The Park Expo and Conference Center from Feb. 25 to 27, where guests can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire their the next home project and connect with industry experts on the latest trends.
The one-stop shop features everything needed to refresh a space – all under one roof.
Guests will be able to find unique gifts and home accessories, receive advice from home improvement experts in a variety of areas, and shop for home décor, foods and sauces at The Marketplace.
Attendees can stroll through the Ikebana flower arrangements to find Japanese art created locally by Charlotte’s Chapter 49.
The show also features a live butterfly exhibit where guests can enter the area and feed butterflies. Kids can also get a “Build and Grow” kit from Lowe’s at the She Built This City booth.
Grab your plans and ideas – guests can meet one-on-one for consultations with local interior designer Anna Stowe to get value tips and learn new trends. Stowe will also give presentations throughout the show. Attendees can schedule consultations ahead of time.
Show hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday as well as and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. On-site parking costs $8. Cash and credit card will be accepted. A concession area will be open during show hours.
Tickets for adults cost $12 at the door and $10 online. Tickets for children 12 and younger are free.
Visit https://charlottehomeandremodelingshow.com for details on discounts for older adults, first-responders and blood donors.
