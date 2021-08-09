Task force to recommend sales tax increase

Photo courtesy of CATS

CHARLOTTE -- The City of Charlotte is preparing a Strategic Mobility Plan to support and implement the “safe and equitable” mobility goal from the recently adopted Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

The Charlotte Strategic Mobility Plan team is hosting a series of neighborhood listening sessions to collect public input on the development of that plan.

East Middle and Outer: Aug. 16, 5:30 - 7 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session - East Middle and Outer

South Outer: Aug. 16, 7:30 - 9 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session- South Outer

South Middle: Aug. 17, 5:30 - 7 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session- South Middle

Southwest Outer: Aug. 18, 5:30 - 7 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session - Southwest Outer

Southwest Middle: Aug. 18, 7:30 - 9 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session - Southwest Middle

West Inner: Aug. 19, 5:30 - 7 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session- West Inner

Northeast Inner: Aug. 24, 5:30 - 7 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session- Northeast Inner

East Inner: Aug. 24, 7:30 - 9 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session- East Inner

North Inner: Aug. 25, 5:30 - 7 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session- North Inner

South Inner: Aug. 26, 5:30 - 7 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session- South Inner

Uptown: Aug. 26, 7:30 - 9 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session- Uptown

West Outer: Aug. 30, 5:30 - 7 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session- West Outer

West Middle: Aug. 31, 5:30 - 7 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session- West Middle

North Middle and Outer: Aug. 31, 7:30 - 9 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session- North Middle and Outer

Northeast Middle and Outer: Sept. 1, 5:30 - 7 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session - Northeast Middle and Outer

REGISTER: Visit the Charlotte Strategic Mobility Plan web page and register for your neighborhood listening session.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.