CHARLOTTE -- The City of Charlotte is preparing a Strategic Mobility Plan to support and implement the “safe and equitable” mobility goal from the recently adopted Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
The Charlotte Strategic Mobility Plan team is hosting a series of neighborhood listening sessions to collect public input on the development of that plan.
East Middle and Outer: Aug. 16, 5:30 - 7 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session - East Middle and Outer
South Outer: Aug. 16, 7:30 - 9 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session- South Outer
South Middle: Aug. 17, 5:30 - 7 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session- South Middle
Southwest Outer: Aug. 18, 5:30 - 7 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session - Southwest Outer
Southwest Middle: Aug. 18, 7:30 - 9 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session - Southwest Middle
West Inner: Aug. 19, 5:30 - 7 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session- West Inner
Northeast Inner: Aug. 24, 5:30 - 7 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session- Northeast Inner
East Inner: Aug. 24, 7:30 - 9 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session- East Inner
North Inner: Aug. 25, 5:30 - 7 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session- North Inner
South Inner: Aug. 26, 5:30 - 7 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session- South Inner
Uptown: Aug. 26, 7:30 - 9 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session- Uptown
West Outer: Aug. 30, 5:30 - 7 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session- West Outer
West Middle: Aug. 31, 5:30 - 7 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session- West Middle
North Middle and Outer: Aug. 31, 7:30 - 9 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session- North Middle and Outer
Northeast Middle and Outer: Sept. 1, 5:30 - 7 p.m. - Neighborhood Listening Session - Northeast Middle and Outer
REGISTER: Visit the Charlotte Strategic Mobility Plan web page and register for your neighborhood listening session.
