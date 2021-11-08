CHARLOTTE – Food insecurity doesn’t take a break for the holidays. That’s why many nonprofits are joining forces this month to feed 5,000 Charlottteans a Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 23.
Working together in a Community Unity 5000 initiative, several nonprofits plan to bring people together in a safe Thanksgiving-themed gathering to eat a hot meal at the Ophelia Garmon-Brown Community Center, 2647 Freedom Drive.
Meal boxes will also be handed out to those with vouchers provided in advance by one of the participating nonprofits.
“The holidays are a special time of year to sit at a table and share food with family and friends. These community-focused groups are working together to share the joy of the season with Charlotte’s vulnerable populations,” said Kim Aprill, executive director of Feeding Charlotte. “We hope that the many people in the Charlotte area who want to give will consider volunteering their time or donating to this powerful partnership demonstrating our belief that food is love.”
Feeding Charlotte is joined in this initiative by The Love Project, One Time Inc, Unbreakable By Faith, Abundant Faith, Champion House Of Care, The MEN of Charlotte, A Brighter Day, Project 70Foward, Just Do It Movement Inc, Another Chance House Of Refuge, The Big Rigs Kids, Fly Forever Learning Youth Leadership, Life Forces CTC, Charlotte Atheists and Agnostics, and The Bulb.
Volunteers are needed to assist both at the event and in advance of it preparing the food and meal boxes. Go
to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4eada823abfdc61-volunteer to sign up to volunteer.
Turkeys are also needed. To donate a turkey or to make a financial donation, call Charles Robinson at 980-777-3362 or Beverly Davis at 704-612-6390.
COVID testing and vaccines will be available onsite throughout the day.
