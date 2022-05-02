CHARLOTTE – Blanket Pancakes and Syrup, a Black-owned, all-natural food company, announced its products are now being sold at Walmart, Food Lion and World Market stores.
Founded in 2017 by married couple Marquita and Deven Carter, the company is also celebrating its five-year anniversary as this week marks National Small Business Week.
“We are excited to have our products sold in three national retail stores,” said Marquita Carter, who married Deven Carter in 2011 before they founded the company and had two children. “Blanket Pancakes not only provides healthy meal alternatives for families, but also through our work, allows us to help build legacy.”
Blanket Pancakes and Syrup recently launched in 500 North Carolina Food Lions and last month began carrying products in Super Walmart stores in the Carolinas. The brand is also carried in 250 World Market stores across 39 states. The product line includes buttermilk, honey butter, chocolate chip and vegan pancake mix as well as original, vanilla and cinnamon syrup flavors.
Born out of a desire to bring healthier ingredients to modern day cooking, the Carters went on the mission to package the recipes of their family, which meant creating product with no preservatives and no high fructose corn syrup.
“We wanted recipes that went back to the basics,” Deven Carter said. “We wanted it to be great-tasting, real food that doesn’t take long to make. Once we found the perfect blend of taste and time, the rest was history, and we are excited to observe our five-year anniversary during such a pivotal time.”
