CHARLOTTE – The Cooper Royall Foundation, founded by Katie and Cam Barradale, has launched #Coopers8for8, their annual weeklong fundraising campaign asking for $8 donations for their son’s eighth birthday.
All proceeds will go toward sending kids and adults to Camp Royall, the nation’s oldest and largest camp for people with Autism. The campaign ends Sunday, Aug. 14, and they have already raised over $13,000.
The Barradales founded the Cooper Royall Foundation in honor of their son, Cooper, who at 1-year-old, was diagnosed with a rare, unnamed chromosome disorder that would result in severe language delays and moderate to severe cognitive disabilities.
“Since then, we have experienced the challenges and joys that come with raising an autistic child,” Katie said. “We saw a need to provide resources and awareness to amplify the love and understanding of special needs families.”
Camp Royall, run by the Autism Society of North Carolina, is a place where children with disabilities who can’t attend traditional summer camps, can build skills and make friends in a loving environment with highly trained staff. After a week at Camp Royall campers show increased confidence, independence, and a willingness to try new things.
“Our goal with #Coopers8for8 is to send as many kids as possible to Camp Royall next summer,” Cam said. “It’s an expensive program because of all the specialized staff and 1:1 or 1:2 camper to counselor ratio.”
The Barradales sent Cooper to Camp Royall for the first time this year. Katie described the experience as life-changing for the family.
“Cooper got his first taste of independence – something we weren’t sure if he would ever experience – and his younger brother Brooks got our undivided attention for a week,” she said.
The Cooper Royall Foundation has also partnered with the ClemsonLIFE Program, one of the leading postsecondary programs for special needs individuals in the country, to grow their enrollment from 40 to 50 students and create a certificate of Inclusive Hospitality Management.
This year, the Cooper Royall Foundation is also expanding its reach across the Carolinas, establishing partnerships with similar programs at Winthrop University, Western Carolina University and College of Charleston.
