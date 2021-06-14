On a recent Saturday morning, a group of volunteers from different faith communities gathered in the parking lot of Veterans Memorial Park in Charlotte. Instead of playing tennis or joining the group fitness class happening on a nearby field, they donned work gloves, grabbed trash bags and fanned out across the area to pick up litter.
This activity was part of a new coordinated effort between the Mecklenburg Metropolitan Interfaith Network (MeckMIN), whose mission is to foster interfaith understanding, and JustServe, a free community volunteer matching website that is dedicated to building unity through community service.
“We are happy to partner with MeckMIN in their efforts to increase collaboration and compassion between people of different faith traditions,” said Olivia Dial, a volunteer director with JustServe in Charlotte and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “When we serve side-by-side, mutual understanding increases and new friendships are built.”
Dial coordinated the details for this service project with the Mecklenburg Park and Recreation Department, one of JustServe’s many local partners. MeckMIN took the lead on inviting participants from their interfaith network to sign up.
After receiving instructions, the volunteers searched through wooded areas, crawled under picnic benches, and walked along fence lines and through the athletic field, picking up items that included wrappers, empty bottles, and cigarette butts left by visitors who decided not to take the extra steps needed to find a trash can or recycling bin. Along the way, participants got to know one other.
“Cleaning the park while meeting others was a fun experience we had while helping our community,” said 14-year-old Prableen Kaur, who came to volunteer with her younger brother, Harjan Singh, and father, Jaspal Singh. They are members of the Charlotte Gurdwara Sahib.
The Rev. LeDayne McLeese Polaski, the executive director for MeckMIN and a member of Park Road Baptist Church, agreed.
“It was a great event,” McLeese Polaski said. “I was pleased with the turnout. I had some significant conversations with other attendees… and we did good work which was a real service to the greater community.”
Small efforts really do make a difference. MeckMIN and JustServe plan to continue their partnership by organizing quarterly service projects. The next one will be held in September.
MeckMIN board member Pawanjit Singh, who is also a member of the Sikh community, said, “Working together as a team eliminates the weakness of one person standing alone.”
He wore a shirt to the service project that read, “Strongest when we stand and serve together.”
That’s a message that MeckMIN and JustServe are striving to put into action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.