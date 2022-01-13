CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte’s Planning, Design & Development staff are extending the public comment period for the first draft of the Unified Development Ordinance to March 18.
Public comments for the first draft were originally due to be received by Jan. 14. The additional time will allow for continued dialogue and engagement about the first draft.
A series of UDO educational videos are available as a resource in addition to the highlight summary and reference guide.
Planning staff will continue to engage with residents through virtual conversations and responses to all public comments will be available online prior to the release of a second draft of the UDO. Public comments and responses are being released periodically as they become available.
The new schedule maintains the proposal for UDO adoption by City Council in July 2022.
UDO next steps
May 2022 – Second draft released to the public.
June 2022 – City Council public hearing. Planning committee recommendations.
July 2022 – Third draft released to public. City council vote on final version of UDO.
Visit charlotteudo.org to learn more and view the educational videos.
