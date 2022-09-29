CHARLOTTE – Emergency personnel are recommending Charlotte-area residents prepare now for the potential of Hurricane Ian to flood roads or knock out power over the weekend.
Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte Fire Department and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management suggested folks just stay home.
“If you don’t have to get out in severe weather, please don’t,” said Maj. Dave Johnson with CMPD. “The fewer drivers that there are on the road, the fewer incidents we have to respond to.”
For those who have to leave home, Johnson urges them not to drive over water-covered roadways. Emergency personnel say that it is hard to tell how deep the water is on a roadway.
Deputy Chief Jerry Winkles, of the Charlotte Fire Department, advised people to prepare now by picking up food, prescriptions and other things you’ll need in the event you’re without power for 24 to 48 hours.
Robert Graham, deputy director of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management, said now’s a good time to stock up on essentials for an emergency kit, such as water, flashlights and batteries.
Winkles also suggested downloading weather apps, charging cell phones, checking on neighbors and remembering your pets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.