CHARLOTTE – Charlotte will host the 2022 Presidents Cup from Sept. 20 to 25 at Quail Hollow Club.
The City of Charlotte is working alongside the PGA TOUR and its partners to a great experience at the event.
Visitors and residents are asked to anticipate longer travel times and exercise patience when traveling around the city, especially in the Quail Hollow area.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to use public transit, ridesharing and multimodal options. Numerous transportation options will be available to ticket holders including rideshare drop-off via Uber and Lyft, a shuttle from the Charlotte Convention Center, as well as the LYNX Blue Line. Ticket holders traveling to the Presidents Cup from Uptown may consider the Charlotte Convention Center shuttle as the most convenient and cost-efficient mode of transportation.
There are also a number of shuttle parking locations around the Charlotte region, and an increase in traffic in those areas is expected as well. Shuttle locations are at Carowinds, Ballantyne Corporate Place, SouthPark Mall, Hedgemore Plaza, Charlotte Catholic High School and Bojangles Coliseum.
More information about transportation options can be found on the Presidents Cup website.
City departments are working to minimize disruptions to residents and visitors.
Charlotte Area Transit System
• The Presidents Cup has partnered with CATS to offer transportation via light rail. Ticket holders are encouraged to use the LYNX Blue Line which will transport fans to and from the event with multiple on-boarding locations enroute to Quail Hollow. Riders should exit the light rail at the Sharon Road West Station where shuttles will then transport travelers to the main entrance.
• CATS is planning on increasing frequency on key routes in anticipation of increased ridership and will monitor ridership throughout the week.
• For the latest information about schedules and service, follow CATS on Twitter (@CATSRideTransit), download the CATS app for the real-time locations and arrival times for buses and the CityLYNX Gold Line buses and LYNX Blue Line, and sign-up for CATS Rider Alerts.
• More information about the CATS system including schedules, maps and a trip planner can be found at charlottenc.gov/cats.
Charlotte Department of Transportation
• CDOT has paused road construction in and around the areas that will be most impacted by traffic related to the Presidents Cup and is working with its transportation partners to minimize construction impacts to traffic around Charlotte.
• The Presidents Cup and CDOT have partnered to optimize the tournament shuttle routes and ridesharing options in order to reduce the impacts to the surrounding community.
• CDOT will be monitoring traffic for the duration of the Presidents Cup and will adjust traffic signal timing as necessary to reduce congestion.
• CDOT partnered with NCDOT to share event-related messages on overhead dynamic message signs on the freeways and interstates.
Charlotte Douglas International Airport
• CLT is working closely with partners and stakeholders to prepare for the increased general aviation traffic to ensure minimal impacts to airport operations.
• For more information about airport parking, security wait times or other information related to CLT, visit cltairport.com and follow @CLTAirport on Twitter for the latest information about any airport service impacts.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department
• CMPD is expecting a total crowd of approximately 200,000 at Quail Hollow Club from Sept. 20 to 25. CMPD expects commuter traffic to be impacted, especially near Quail Hollow.
• Follow CMPD on Twitter for real-time updates on traffic congestion and areas to avoid.
• Road closures and other public safety advisories and concerns will be posted through the MyCMPD App.
Solid Waste Services
• Solid Waste Services has altered collection schedules in select neighborhoods near Quail Hollow Golf Course and will be collecting garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulk items at 5 a.m. Sept. 21. Residents impacted by this change have been notified via mailings to their residences and should place items to be collected at the curb Tuesday night. Normal collection schedule will resume for impacted residents the following week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.