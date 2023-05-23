CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Country Day’s David Lynn has been named principal of South Academy of International Languages, a K-8 magnet program at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
Lynn has served as director of international studies at Charlotte Country Day School since 2013. He has taught in three other counties, including France (American School of Paris). His Charlotte Country Day bio says he has traveled to every state and more than 100 counties.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Crystal Hill announced the move during the May 23 school board meeting.
“He also serves on a variety of committees and nonprofits in the county,” Hill said. “He looks forward to serving the students, staff and families at South Academy of International Languages as well as engaging with our local international community partners.”
Lynn replaces Felicia Eybl, who has served as principal of SAIL since 2015. Both serve on the board of directors for Charlotte Sister Cities, a nonprofit that maintains ties to communities around the world.
Lynn earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Richmond, his master’s degree at Harvard University and his doctorate degree from UNC Charlotte.
Carmel Middle principal leaving
Jared Thompson will be leaving Carmel Middle School to serve as principal of Mallard Creek High School.
“During the interview process, it was evident that he has a passion for equity and how students are served at Carmel,” Hill said. “He aims to serve the students at Mallard Creek.”
Thompson has big shoes to fill as he replaces Jennifer Dean, who was named 2022 Principal of the Year for CMS's Northeast Learning Community. Dean left the school in April. Cheryl Turner, an educator of more than 40 years, has served as interim principal.
Thompson has served as principal of Carmel Middle since 2020, when he was promoted from the role of assistant principal. He has also worked as dean of students at Ridge Road Middle School and teacher/athletics director at Westerly Hills Academy.
Thompson earned his bachelor’s degree at Lenoir-Rhyne University and his master’s and doctorate degrees at Gardner-Webb University.
Other personnel moves
The school board approved a contract for Kondra Rattley to serve as an assistant superintendent, specifically as a learning community superintendent. The contract defines the term from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Rattley’s base salary will be $170,187.
Rattley is listed on CMS’s website as chief of equity and school performance. The position is part of Superintendent Crystal Hill’s district leadership team.
