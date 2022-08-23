CHARLOTTE – Charlotte City Council adopted the final recommended draft of the Unified Development Ordinance in a 6-4 vote on Aug. 22.
The UDO simplifies, consolidates and updates the regulations that guide Charlotte’s development. It is used to implementing the community’s vision for growth, as outlined in the adopted Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
"I'd like to thank the Charlotte City Council for voting to adopt the Unified Development Ordinance," said Alyson Craig, the city's interim planning director. "I am truly grateful for the leadership of Laura Harmon, the UDO project manager, the UDO team, members of the Ordinance Advisory Committee and our consultant, Camiros. Thank you also to the community for your committed and continuous engagement in shaping the document adopted this evening. We ask that everyone stay connected as we embark next on the community area planning process set to begin in the coming months.”
Visit charlotteudo.org to view or learn more about the Unified Development Ordinance.
