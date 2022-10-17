The council is also scheduled to decide on housing projects in Ed Driggs and Tariq Bokhari’s districts:
• Charlotte City Council may decide on a rezoning proposal from Elm Lane THD LLC that may add up to 17 single-family attached housing units to 1.42 acres on the west side of Elm Lane, north of Bryant Farms Road and south of Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Planners estimate the project may generate 80 trips on area road and three students into the Hawk Ridge Elementary/Jay M. Robinson Middle/Ardrey Kell High school cluster.
• Charlotte City Council may decide on a rezoning proposal from Kairoi Residential that may add up to 275 multi-family residential units to 2.18 acres at the southwest intersection of Galleria Boulevard and Monroe Road, south of Sardis Road North. The site currently has an office building.
