There will be no post-Super Bowl sluggishness for elected leaders in Charlotte, Matthews, Stallings, Weddington and Wesley Chapel as councils convene today for monthly meetings.
Charlotte City Council
Charlotte City Council will review its proposed state and federal legislative agendas as well as consider a resolution to change the council form of government by increasing terms from two to four years, staggering terms and adding another district member.
The council has talked about extending the terms since 2020. They’ll discus the timeline for moving forward, which may include a ballot referendum.
Matthews Board of Commissioners
Matthews commissioners will consider a new solid waste contract and legislative priorities as well as continue a few rezoning hearing including the Sante Matthews.
The Sante Matthews project calls for 570 residential units at 14704 Idlewild Road. In addition to houses, townhomes, cottages and apartments, the development will include space for offices, retail and a grocery store.
A few items have been added to the proposed legislative agenda, including:
• Lifting the camp on NCDOT cost limit projections.
• Increasing funding for mental health initiatives in schools.
• Allowing towns to plant trees in an NCDOT right of way against sound walls.
The town’s contract with Republic Services is up for renewal but the company is requesting a higher rate. Town staff and advisors are recommending maintaining the relationship with Republic Services.
Stallings Town Council
The Stallings Town Council will consider a request from the parks and recreation department to sell alcohol during Backyard BBQ on July 7 and Third Thursday Trivia events from June to September. They’ll also get an update on stormwater projects.
Weddington Town Council
The Weddington Town Council will meet to promote Town Administrator/Clerk Karen Dewey as the first town manager. Members will also discuss potential development from Darryl Matthews (about the John Walker Matthews property) and Cambridge Properties for Liberty Classical Academy.
Wesley Chapel Village Council
The Wesley Chapel Village Council will hear from Union County Sheriff’s Office on recent car break-ins, approve a 25th anniversary of incorporation (proposed for July 15) and parks/rec events for 2023, and hold a public hearing for a rezoning of one acre at New Town and Waxhaw-Indian Trail roads from B-2 to RA-40.
