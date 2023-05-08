CHARLOTTE – Charlotte City Council will hold a public hearing on the city manager’s proposed $3.3 billion 2024 fiscal year budget at 6:30 p.m. May 8 at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.
Jones told the council May 1 that while he recommended decreasing the tax rate from 34.81 cents to 26.04 cents to achieve a revenue neutral tax rate with the Mecklenburg County revaluation, it will get increasingly harder to find savings and maintain current service levels in future years.
The council is scheduled to offer budget adjustments on May 11, hold straw votes on May 25 and adopt the budget on June 12.
The city will consider these other actions:
• Call for a special election on Nov. 7 to extend the terms of mayor and council to four years, staggering terms of members and adding an additional district member.
• Add a member designated to the Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce to city’s business advisory and business inclusion advisory committees.
• Adopt the Fiscal Year 2024 Annual Action Plan for Housing and Community Development.
Mayor Vi Lyles will recognize May 7 to 13, 20223 at Drinking Water Week.
