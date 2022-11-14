CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte City Council will consider establishing Juneteenth Independence Day as an annual city holiday. This would be a paid holiday for staff.
Members will also consider acquiring land for the expansion of Charlotte Fire Station No. 21 and recognizing November 2022 as Homelessness Awareness Month.
Click here to see the rest of the agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.