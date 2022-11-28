CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte City Council will convene at 6:30 p.m. today to discuss awarding three business investment grants:
• $959,426 over seven years to Bosch Rexroth Corporation as its approaches the development of a site and high-tech equipment off Tyvola Road.
• $725,981 over seven years to Solve Industrial Motion Group as it builds a new headquarters and distribution center.
• $40,914 over three years to the Atlantic Coast Conference as it moves its headquarters to Charlotte. The ACC will make $4.9 million in capital investments.
The council will also talk about funding for affordable housing developments, adjusting the city manager’s pay and appointing people to committees.
Go to https://charlottenc.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to find the agenda.
