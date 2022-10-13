CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte City Council is talking about looking at decisions through more of an equity lens, but the two south Charlotte representatives challenged colleagues to look deeper into the issue.
A committee of council members have been working on this since February.
“Much of the work of council has been to address the historic inequities that continue to be perpetrated in our present day and time,” said Federico Rios, assistant director at Charlotte’s Office of Equity, Mobility and Immigrant Integration.
The framework
Staff has brought forward the Equity in Governance Framework, which may be used to guide council policy and decisions.
Part of the framework includes a framing statement:
“The City of Charlotte recognizes and acknowledges its role in the creation and perpetuation of systemic inequities through policies enacted and practices committed throughout its history.
“Charlotte is dedicated to undoing the impacts of these decisions through an intentional, strategic approach that incorporates an equity lens in decision-making processes.”
The framework also involves the council asking the following questions about an issue:
• What does this policy seek to accomplish?
• Have people most impacted by this policy been engaged? How?
• Who benefits or could be
burdened by this policy proposal?
• What benefits or adverse impacts could result from this proposed policy?
• How was addressing racial or other inequities considered in this policy?
• Will it reduce disparities?
The pushback
Rios said the committee conducted individual and group meetings with city council members and committees. They also sought feedback from nonprofits like United Way, Knight Foundation, New Generation of African American Philanthropists, Leading on Opportunity and the NC Chief Equity Officer workgroup.
“The feedback was overwhelming in support of prioritizing equity but to be honest with you, there were instances where people said hey how can we trust that you are going to do this,” Rios told the council Oct. 10. “We’ve seen the history. We recognize that other things come up. We appreciate this effort but we really want to make sure that you all mean it.”
Council member Ed Driggs pushed back on this notion, saying there should be more diversity in the feedback if it’s so overwhelmingly positive.
“I think we’re missing a great opportunity to have a much bigger and robust community conversation instead of talking to interest groups who share a lot of the same priorities.”
Council member Tariq Bokhari said making equality top of mind isn’t a problem with this council.
“Almost every conversation is equity-based,” Bokhari said. “In fact, I believe the problem is we apply an equity lens to things that don’t always make sense to do so. That is bad for the things that require an equity lens because it gets lost in the noise.”
He believes the council lacks a structure to have a constructive conversation on how to reach a conclusion to such issues.
The verdict
Most members of the council are in favor of the equity framework. They’ll discuss it at an upcoming meeting.
Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston said Bokhari had a point about members often using an equity lens, but this would provide more of an objective process that holds others on council accountable.
Council member Renee Johnson said equity is not equality.
“I think it’s certainly OK to hear from those who are most affected and be unapologetic about that,” Johnson said. “I’ll speak for black folks especially. We’re 400 years behind. These systems continue to be a barrier in why it’s difficult in this city to move upward.”
Council member Dimple Ajmera described the efforts to prioritize equity as historic work.
“There was no manual about how we do this,” Ajmera said. “It was truly a team effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.