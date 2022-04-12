CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte City Council unanimously approved the creation of the SouthPark Municipal Service District on April 11, which could give the neighborhood a more unified voice.
SouthPark joins the likes of Center City and University City in having tax districts to raise money for greater advocacy, promotion and economic development. Property owners in the district could pay 4 cents per $100 in valuation, raising $1.35 million. The tax rate will be set with the city’s annual budget, which goes into effect July 1.
“There is a huge amount of work that goes into getting this done,” Council Member Ed Driggs said, noting it will be a benefit to the region.
Council Member Dimple Ajmera, who asked staff during the March 28 meeting about the residential impact the district would have on residents, said she felt comfortable with the amount of outreach done by the SouthPark Association of Neighborhoods after talking with the group’s leadership. Ajmera’s initial concern was sparked after the council received emails from area residents.
Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt, citing SPAN, said the majority of the emails the council received in opposition of the tax district were from people outside of it or residents from Piedmont Row condominiums, which was exempted.
An opt-out provision added to the ordinance in 2016 could remove residents who had economic hardship.
“The SouthPark Association of Neighborhoods is strongly in favor of the MSD as it will remove a huge burden off of their volunteers to keep projects moving in Southpark,” Eiselt said.
