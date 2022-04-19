CHARLOTTE – Charlotte City Council is allowing Lincoln Harris to redevelop the movie theater at Phillips Place into an office building up to 250 feet high after the developer committed to help build out the SouthPark Loop along its property.
Rob Aulebach, vice president of the SouthPark Association of Neighborhoods, was among residents questioning the need for a structure that high. He requested during the March 21 public hearing that the height be capped at 190 feet.
Council Member Tariq Bokhari said April 18 the usable areas of the building do not extend above 200 feet and that the additional height is needed to accommodate architectural elements. Lincoln Harris committed to limiting the height of the parking structure to 65 feet.
“This was difficult for community members to look at the height of this but it was also important for all of us who spent the better part of two years debating intensely the need for height and density on how to we enable the situation where this stuff can happen but we just don’t forget about and brush over the neighbors’ concerns. I think we’ve done just that,” Bokhari said. “Do the neighbors love the height? Still dont love it but they are very much in agreement in the conversations I’ve had that these community benefits and concessions that have been made since we all last met a month ago are very much appreciated.”
Lincoln Harris committed to building out the SouthPark Loop along the front of Phillips Place, between Cameron Valley Parkway and Philips Place’s western property line. If it can’t secure easements to build the loop along the front of the Allen Tate building, then it will invest $100,000 into furniture, fixtures and equipment or plantings for the stretch along Philips Place.
The petitioner will install its portion of the loop within 12 months of the building permit. If a permit hasn’t been issued within eight months, Lincoln Harris will provide $100,000 to the city for loop improvements.
“It shows that the petitioner is making substantial contributions in the form of community benefits to the loop which is very important to the neighborhood, to the SPAN organization and to the broader business community there,” Bokhari said. “They are putting their money where their mouth is in relation to preparing for and anticipating issues that arise.”
The SouthPark Loop is a pedestrian and bicycle path designed to connect key areas of SouthPark.
