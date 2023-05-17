CHARLOTTE – Charlotte City Council approved two rezoning petitions and held hearings on two other projects within south Charlotte representative Tariq Bokhari’s district May 15 at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.
The council will let Thomas Elrod build a two-story office building on one acre at the northwest intersection of Carmel Road and Little Avenue, north of Pineville-Matthews Road, and east of Johnston Road. The site used to be a Wild East Pan-Asian Bistro. Since the April 17 public hearing, the square footage of the building has been increased from 17,200 to 20,000.
The council also approved a request from Tim Pratt/Copper Builders LLC to redevelop a multi-family community of 18 units into 21 new townhomes on the south side of Lynnwood Drive, west of Sterling Road, and north of Ridgewood Avenue. The parcel sits on 1.5 acres.
Petitioners for three projects in the south Charlotte area requested deferrals. These projects will move for review at the June 20 meeting:
• Rezoning Petition: 2021-213 by Goldberg Companies Inc. – 42.85 acres on the south side of Pineville-Matthews Road, east of Hugh Forest Road and west of Reverdy Lane. This was also deferred April 17.
• Rezoning Petition: 2022-147 by SouthPark Towers PropCo LLC 25 – 9.94 acres at the south side of Fairview Road, east side of Piedmont Row Drive South, and the north and west side of Barclay Downs Drive. The public hearing was held April 17.
• Rezoning Petition: 2021-198 by Nest Home Communities LLC 27 – 1.82 acres located on the west side of Providence Road, south of Fairview Road and north of East Barden Road. This was also deferred April 17.
The Charlotte City Council also held hearings on these projects in Bokhari’s district:
• Rezoning Petition: 2022-187 by Vista Residential Partners – 14.8 acres on the west side of Krefeld Drive, east of Monroe Road and west of East Independence Boulevard.
• Rezoning Petition: 2022-190 by Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company – 1.08 acres on the west side of Providence Road, north of Ardsley Road and south of Moravian Lane.
