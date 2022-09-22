CHARLOTTE – Greystar Development East LLC will build up to 298 units and eight single family attached units on land previously designated for office and parking space at Rea Farms.
Charlotte City Council unanimously approved the rezoning during its Sept. 19 meeting.
Ed Driggs, who represents the area on the council, said demand for office space has gone down since COVID-19, the city is in need of apartments and the project would generate 1,225 fewer vehicle trips compared to the previous use.
