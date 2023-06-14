CHARLOTTE – Charlotte City Council has approved the Marcus Jones’ recommended $3.3 billion budget for next fiscal year.
Jones presented the budget to the council May 1, which included a tax rate of 26.04 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Since then, the council sought adjustments, such as giving an increase of at least $3,600 to full-time hourly employees during fiscal year 2024 and increasing the minimum pay to $46,200 by January 2024.
Other changes include supporting on-call pay for police, adding a research/policy position for the council and shifting ARPA funds to nonprofits such as Block Love Charlotte, For the Struggle, The Males Place, Carolina Metro Reds and Crisis Assistance Ministry.
At-large member Dimple Ajmera was pleased the city was able to increase investment in staff without raising property taxes. She said this was the fifth consecutive year the city has not raised taxes.
“It was a balancing act,” Ajmera said. “Our budget reflects our priorities.This $3.3 billion budget truly reflects our priorities in affordable housing, investments in our infrastructure, addressing public safety while making increased investments in our workforce.”
Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston was the lone member of the council to vote against the proposal. Winston, who recently announced that he is running for N.C. Commissioner of Labor, said this was the last budget he’ll vote on and the first one he’ll vote against.
“Staff did what council told them to do,” Winston said. “The priority was very clearly to have a revenue-neutral budget but I want to kind of demystify a little bit about that. I disagree that this is not a tax increase. When 80% of people are going to be paying more taxes, that to me is a tax increase.”
He believes this budget is kicking the can down the road and may lead to larger tax increases in the future when it comes to funding priorities and make a more equitable Charlotte. With inflation, he expects it will be difficult to retain skilled workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.