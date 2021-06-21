CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte City Council adopted the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan in a 6-5 vote during the June 21 meeting.
The plan provides a vision and framework to guide future planning decisions and create more equitable growth.
"I am grateful to the Mayor and City Council for supporting the thousands of people in our community who contributed to the plan,” said Taiwo Jaiyeoba, planning department director. “Now we are on to the next steps in the process, and I look forward to continuing to work with the community and to ensure an equitable city for all who call Charlotte home.”
The final adopted plan will be released to the public within the next 30 days.
City staff will engage with the community in mapping the land use policies within the plan and create a policy map. The map will be voted on by council to provide guidance on land use and public investment decisions and the zoning districts within the new Unified Development Ordinance.
Visit cltfuture2040.com to learn more about the plan.
Editor's note: Visit us tomorrow for more coverage of this issue.
