CHARLOTTE – Personal chef and cooking personality Jill Aker-Ray shares how recipes can mean more than just food in her tribute cookbook memoir, Tutu’s Table, with Warren Publishing.
Aker-Ray appears as a regular contributor on “Charlotte Today” and “QC Life”–and having represented Food Lion and The Fresh Market for on-air cooking segments, media tours and in-store demonstrations.
Inspired by her mom, nicknamed “Tutu,” Aker-Ray writes a cookbook that crosses generational boundaries as she writes for her daughter, herself and in remembrance of her mother.
Sharing her joy in food preparation, Aker-Ray encourages those new to cooking to find inspiration and enjoy it.
With each recipe, Aker-Ray includes a short story that connects her mother and the memory associated with the meal.
By sharing her experiences with cooking, Aker-Ray shows how relationships can be fostered through food. Aker-Ray wants her recipes to “invoke memories and connection to people’s own family recipes and special times together.”
Find Aker-Ray's "Tutu’s Table" at on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, warrenpublishing.net and wherever books are sold.
