CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy is preparing to improve its ability to provide dignified, confidential, convenient service when it moves into a new building later this fall.
Once renovations are complete, the building, located at 5535 Albemarle Road, will triple the square footage of its current Elizabeth Avenue facilities, consolidating all its services under one roof.
The end result will be a one-stop legal aid center for those in need of access to legal support around safety, security, stability and health.
Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy will begin providing services at the new location December 2021.
“The critical need for our services is overwhelming,” Executive Director Ken Schorr said. “While our staff does an amazing job of meeting that demand, they are working out of multiple, inadequate, outdated physical spaces and our clients deserve better. In addition to serving more families, our new home will increase our capacity for advocacy, innovation and collaboration.”
For more than 50 years, Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy has worked to ensure fairness, access to justice, and to help struggling families find stability and avoid falling into poverty. Demand for its services has grown steadily since 2000.
While Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy has risen to meet the challenge of a growing population with urgent and emerging needs, the nonprofit says its impact is limited by physical space.
The organization and its partner, Legal Aid of North Carolina, rent three additional buildings to accommodate existing staff.
Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy’s new building, and establishment of a program endowment, will allow for staff and volunteers to grow and respond quickly to the changing needs of the community.
The new 30,000-square-foot Albemarle Road facility is centrally located for clients, volunteers and staff, with public transportation access and more than 100 parking spaces.
“More and more people recognize our community as the place to pursue dreams and achieve success, but that access to opportunity is not equal,” board chairperson Lisa Howell said. “This new facility will better position us to tackle the root problems that disproportionately affect so many in our community.”
Legal Aid of North Carolina has purchased a building adjacent to the new Albemarle Road facility. This will create a legal campus that improves assistance and access for clients and continues both organizations’ 20-year collaborative relationship.
Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy’s new facility will be funded through a combination of private philanthropy and the sale of its current building on Elizabeth Avenue.
The Building Justice Campaign has received an outpouring of support from the community, both legal and broader community support. The campaign, which includes a plan to establish a long-term endowment for Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, will raise $6 million from individuals, firms, foundations and corporations to bring both efforts to fruition.
