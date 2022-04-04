CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy will welcome the public to its new facility with an open house and celebration April 6.
Not only has the 30,000-square-foot facility at 5535 Albemarle Road tripled Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy’s square footage, it has fulfilled the nonprofit’s goal of offering dignified, confidential and convenient service to its clients, with private interview rooms, adjacent child-friendly areas and collaborative space.
“The new space is a breath of fresh air for our attorneys and staff after decades spent operating out of several different offices,” Executive Director Ken Schorr said. “Now that we’re under one roof and welcoming more people for in-person interactions, we are looking forward to increasing our capacity for advocacy, innovation and collaboration.”
For more than 50 years, Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy has worked to ensure fairness and access to justice for struggling families.
The Advocacy Center is now a one-stop legal aid center for those in need to access a full range of legal support to meet basic needs around safety, security, stability and health.
Every aspect of the facility was designed with client families’ needs in mind.
Individual, private interview rooms feature adjacent areas where clients’ children can play.
The center also features a specialized suite for the Safe Child Immigrant Project, a space where the nonprofit aids the protection of unaccompanied minors by providing legal orientation and safe release services to their adult sponsors.
Up-to-date technology helps clients participating in virtual hearings or appointments with their attorney or advocate present in the room.
The setup has been designed to accommodate larger group meetings and outreach events.
Want to go?
The open house takes place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 6 at 5535 Albemarle Road. Staff will be available for tours starting at 4:30 p.m. There will be a recognition of supporters and Building Justice Campaign donors starting at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend but registration is requested. Visit charlottelegaladvocacy.org/newhome for details.
