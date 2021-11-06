CHARLOTTE – Charlotte celebrated Nov. 6 the grand opening of The Ritz at Washington Heights, a public gathering space in the city’s West End featuring a performance space and plaza, café-style seating, public art, landscaping and a play area.
The new space is located at Tate Street and Beatties Ford Road, former site of The Ritz Theater, which was the last Black movie theater built in Charlotte during segregation. The theater was open until 1971 and was demolished after sitting vacant for years.
Residents of the Washington Heights neighborhood plan to hold movie nights at the new space to commemorate its historic and cultural significance.
“Today’s announcement is proof that the Corridors of Opportunity program is working to resurrect aspects of history and culture along Beatties Ford Road, while gaining support from our private partners,” Charlotte City Council Member Malcolm Graham said. “I want to thank Lowe’s for the generous grant that provides the opportunity to build a place for families to gather and enjoy a rebirth of arts and culture in this community.”
The Ritz at Washington Heights was constructed in three months, representing the fastest built City of Charlotte infrastructure project ever.
Project made possible by grants
The project was made possible by a $200,000 grant from Lowe’s 100 Hometowns initiative and a $50,000 grant from the city’s Corridors of Opportunity program.
Instead of a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony, the inauguration featured sawing a two-by-four.
“We are proud to be part of today’s project, as it will benefit so many members within our Charlotte community,” said Gary McCoy, central Charlotte store manager. “This project is part of Lowe’s Centennial celebration and commitment to supporting 100 projects in 100 communities across the nation from community centers and spaces to gardens and food pantries. 100 Hometowns gives Lowe’s an opportunity to demonstrate how we are empowering the possibility of making homes – and communities – better for all, now and for the next 100 years.”
The transformation of the vacant parcel into an education and entertainment hub is intended to confront and address social, economic, education and health disparities as well as preserve the area’s history and culture.
"We are grateful to the placemaking champions - Lowe's 100 Hometowns Grant and the City of Charlotte Corridors of Opportunity funding, to build an inclusive, innovative, community-driven, equitable public space co-created with residents,” said Mattie Marshall, president of the Historic Washington Heights. “We must always remember that any placemaking project must uplift the people with dignity and respect honoring that strong sense of pride and place.”
