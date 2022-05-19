CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte became a Certified Welcoming place.
Certified Welcoming is a formal designation by Welcoming America for cities and counties that have created policies and programs reflecting their values and commitment to immigrant inclusion. City officials say Charlotte is the first to reach this achievement in North Carolina and the southeastern U.S.
“Charlotte’s immigrants make incredible economic and cultural contributions to our city,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. “We take pride in celebrating the diversity of our community, and we are proud to officially be certified as a welcoming city. We will continue to work hard so that residents know that all are welcome here.”
Welcoming America is a nonprofit that aims to build a nation of neighbors by fostering welcoming communities.
“We are pleased to congratulate the City of Charlotte and its many partners on achieving the designation of Certified Welcoming,” said Rachel Perić, executive director of Welcoming America. “As the second largest city in the Southeast, Charlotte's work serves as a model for creating an environment that celebrates and invests in residents from around the globe as a point of pride, signaling a strong commitment to the connection between economic vitality and a community in which everyone can thrive and belong.”
Charlotte has incorporated improved language access policies, workforce development opportunities for immigrants and strengthened connections with community-based organizations. Highlights from the certification process include the launch of Naturalize Charlotte, a citywide effort to boost naturalization among residents and new training for the city’s code enforcement division.
