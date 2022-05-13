CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte has awarded $2 million to the YMCA of Greater Charlotte to support teen access and programming at six YMCA branches in communities with the greatest need.
Participating branches are Johnston YMCA, Keith Family YMCA, McCrorey Family YMCA, Simmons YMCA, Steele Creek YMCA and Stratford Richardson YMCA.
“The City of Charlotte is once again investing in the future of our children and again working with a trusted partner to make it happen,” Mayor Vi Lyles. “The YMCA has provided a safe and nurturing environment for hundreds of kids while providing them thousands of meals. I am thrilled that teen access and programming will be returning this summer.”
The city is using American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 money to fund the commitment.
The funding will support the following at participating branches:
• Teen access to the YMCA.
• Level Up programming: Free program providing a safe space to play games and sports, create art, eat and make new friends.
• Teen access to resident camps and outdoor experiences such as summer, spring break and winter camps.
• Education enrichment: STEAM, social emotional learning and arts.
• Early learning tool kits.
• YMCA staff development.
• Mental health initiatives.
• Chronic disease prevention for youth and their families.
“The Y is incredibly thankful for our ongoing partnership with the City of Charlotte, which allows for expanded YMCA access for youth and teens in communities that need it most,” said Stan Law, CEO of YMCA of Greater Charlotte. “We know that thousands of kids in our community are in need of critical assistance, and our facilities and programs are uniquely positioned to provide a safe space for kids to experience educational enrichment, healthy activities and mental health support.”
