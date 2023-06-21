Charlotte athlete stands out at Special Olympics World Games

Charlotte resident Philip Blount won second place in the shotput June 18 at the Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin, Germany.
Blount is among six members of Special Olympics USA from North Carolina.
The delegation arrived in Berlin on June 15 following visits to host town locations of Brement and Bremerhaven. During their stay, athletes trained, did some sightseeing, filmed a segment for “Good Morning America” and met WWE superstar Drew McIntyre.
Blount has been active in Special Olympics for 15 years, training and competing in athletics, basketball and flag football. He also has a second-degree black belt in Taekwondo.
His parents were the founding members of Philips Academy, a nonprofit school in south Charlotte that serves students with complex language, learning or cognitive disabilities. Blount now works at Charlotte Christian School, where he preps and serves food in the cafeteria.
He is a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and enjoys making pottery, traveling, learning about history and spending time with his cat, Cowbell.
CMPD officer participates in torch run
Maj. Ryan Jackson, of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, participated in a torch run June 14 to 17 leading to the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games 2023. Torch runners traveled through 16 German states promoting the message of inclusion.
Jackson has worked at CMPD for nearly 24 years. He has provided leadership to the North Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run Council, which tries to boost participation in torch runs across the state.
