Charlotte-area towns announce plans for summer concerts

Coconut Groove Band, Pluto for Planet, Smokin’ Gunn and The Embers are some of the bands that’ll contribute to the soundtrack of summer 2023 across the Charlotte region. They’ve been booked to appear at outdoor concerts organized by town parks and recreation departments.
Several towns in southern Mecklenburg and western Union counties have released summer concert series schedules that are sure to lure people out of the house and into various parks and downtowns.
Pineville Parks and Recreation has doubled down on live music with the continuation of its Rock’n & Reel’ series and the introduction of a Music on Main acoustic series. The town has not released the artists involved in Music on Main but the acoustic series will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. June 16, June 30, July 7, July 21, Aug. 4, Aug. 18, Sept. 1 and Sept. 15 on the lawn at Pineville Town Hall.
Meanwhile, Stallings Parks and Recreation will not host a summer concert series this year. Eunice McSwain told the town council in February that turnout didn’t meet expectations and her parks and recreation department was shifting its resources toward a Backyard BBQ event on July 7.
Other communities, such as Matthews, Mint Hill, Monroe and Waxhaw are staying consistent with their events. Indian Trail has not yet released its summer Hits After Six schedule but has a couple more spring concerts booked to keep the groove going.
Indian Trail: Hits After Six
Hits After Six packs food trucks, games and a bounce house into an outdoor concert experience. The town got a headstart with a special spring slate of concerts. Enjoy the vibes from 6 to 9 p.m. monthly at Chestnut Square Park, 320 Chestnut Pkwy. Indian Trail Parks and Recreation has not yet announced its summer schedule.
• April 20: Tell Me Lies (Fleetwood Mac tribute)
• May 18: Dueling Pianos
Matthews: Beats ‘n Bites
Beats ‘n Bites combines outdoor music with food trucks. Events span from 5 to 8:45 p.m. on the last Friday of each month through September in Stumptown Park, 120 S. Trade St. The park opens at 5 p.m. Music starts at 6 p.m.
• April 28: Rattle and Hum (U2 tribute)
• May 26: Smokey Jones & the Three Dollar Pistols ( country)
• June 30: The Cat 5 Band (beach)
• July 28: 20 Ride (Zac Brown tribute)
• Aug. 25: Landslide (Fleetwood Mac tribute)
• Sept 29: The Embers (beach)
Mint Hill: Family Fun Nights
Family Fun Nights feature music, food trucks and a children’s zone. Events start at 6:30 p.m. and music follows at 7 p.m. on the third Saturday of May, July and September at Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park, 8850 Fairview Road.
• May 20: Coconut Groove Band (classic rock)
• July 15: Pluto for Planet (rock/alternative)
• Sept. 16: Smokin' Gunn (classic rock/country)
Monroe: Music on Main
Music on Main puts music in the heart of Monroe, where attendees can also take advantage of downtown shopping. Music begins at 6:30 p.m. generally on the fourth Friday of the month through September.
• April 28: Legacy Motown Revue
• May 19: Diamonds & Whiskey (country/rock)
• June 23: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot (R&B/soul)
• July 28: 90’s Kids (pop/rock)
• Aug. 25: Band of Oz (variety)
• Sept. 22: Envision (soul)
Pineville: Rock’n & Reel’n
Rock’n & Reel’n offers families a large slate of outdoor concerts and movies. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. on the second Fridays from June to September at Pineville Lake Park, 1000 Johnston Drive.
• June 9: Pandora’s Box (Aerosmith tribute)
• July 14: Jim Quick & Coastline (beach)
• Aug. 11: Ryan Trotti (country)
• Sept. 8: New Local (variety)
Waxhaw: Jammin’ by the Tracks
Jammin’ by the Tracks attracts music fans under the Water Tower. Rock out from 7 to 9 p.m. on select Fridays in June through August at the Community Corner, 116 McDonald St.
• June 3: Jim Tierney & Band (blues/rock)
• June 23: The Unknown Artist (rock)
• July 14: Chocolate Chip & Co. (variety)
• July 28: Aerial View (variety)
• Aug. 11: Union Jazz
• Aug. 25: Glen Shelton (country)
