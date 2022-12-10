(The Center Square) — Three North Carolina residents were sentenced this week in the Western District of North Carolina for crimes related to the theft of COVID-19 relief funds.
Dena King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, announced the sentences on Wednesday, Dec. 7, for Izzat Freitekh, 57, Tarik Freitekh, 35, and Nkhenge Shropshire, 49, all of which were convicted for their roles in submitting fraudulent loan applications for programs created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The elder Freitekh, of Waxhaw, was sentenced to 48 months, while his son was sentenced to 87 months in prison on Tuesday after the government seized $1.3 million in Paycheck Protection Program funds illegally obtained for several companies.
Court records show the duo obtained about $1.7 million through the program by submitting multiple fraudulent applications for companies owned by Izzat Freitekh: La Shish Kabob, La Shish Kabob Catering, Green Apple Catering and Aroma Packaging.
"The loan applications misrepresented the number of employees and payroll expenses," according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. "After obtaining the fraudulent loan proceeds, the Freitekhs engaged in unlawful monetary transactions with the proceeds of the scheme, including making $30,000 in payments to family members."
The two were convicted of money laundering and other offenses by a federal jury in March 2022. In addition to prison time, the court also ordered each defendant to serve three years of court-supervised release.
Charlotte resident Shopshire was sentenced to 42 months in prison for wire fraud conspiracy related to fraudulent applications submitted to the U.S. Small Business Administration for Economic Disaster Relief Loans.
"At a time that businesses and communities were doing their best to survive the devastating impact of COVID-19, Shropshire was busy trying to make a quick buck and take advantage of the aid administered by the government," King said. "There’s a price to pay by those who seek to exploit federal aid programs and that’s prison time. Together with our law enforcement partners we will continue to investigate and prosecute COVID-19 fraudulent schemes and hold perpetrators of fraud accountable for their actions."
Court records show Shropshire conspired with others to submit at least 10 fraudulent EIDL applications to the SBA between July 2 and Sept. 2, 2020, while she was on supervised release for a previous conviction of filing false tax returns in 2014.
The SBA applications and supporting documents included fictitious businesses and false information about the number of employees in each business and total gross revenues in an effort to obtain at least $331,072 in relief funds. The SBA accepted and paid out at least $45,000 to Shropshire and her co-conspirators, and she spent the money on personal expenses, including hotel stays, shopping sprees and cars, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Shropshire, who is in federal custody, pleaded guilty on May 6 and will be transferred to the federal Bureau of Prisons, King said.
Shropshire will also face three years of supervised release once she’s served her prison sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.