CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte on Oct. 8 announced updates to the attendance policy for public meetings held at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.
Beginning Oct. 18, the public can attend meetings of Charlotte City Council, the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education and quasi-judicial board meetings in-person.
During this time, the building will open 30 minutes prior to these meetings and close 15 minutes after the conclusion of these meetings. A mask mandate remains in place at CMGC.
Beginning Nov. 1, the building will re-open to the public during regular business hours and when there are meetings of the Charlotte City Council, county commissioners, school board and quasi-judicial board meetings.
Between Oct. 18 and 31, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center will only be open to the public for city council business meetings, strategy sessions, and zoning meetings, public meetings held by the county commissioners , public meetings held by the school board and quasi-judicial board meetings.
City council meetings and committee meetings will continue to be live streamed on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages, the GOV Channel on television, and the GOV Channel’s page.
Members of the public and media who wish to attend these meetings in-person will be able to park for free in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center parking garage at 232 S. Davidson St. Attendees should enter the parking garage using the Davidson Street entrance.
