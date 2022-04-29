CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte announced four community-based organizations that will receive up to $400,000 each through its SAFE Charlotte program.
The grants will help the community organizations create stable, supportive environments that mitigate the underlying causes of violence and promote economic mobility.
Grant recipients are as follows (partnering grassroots organizations are in parentheses):
• CARE Ring (Center for Employment Opportunities).
• Communities in Schools (Lakeview Neighborhood Alliance).
• MeckEd (Heal Charlotte, Digi-Bridge).
• Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte (Digi-Bridge, She Built This City).
In October 2020, Charlotte City Council adopted the SAFE Charlotte plan, which includes recommendations to re-imagine policing and make the city safer. The first recommendation in the SAFE Charlotte report is to provide funding to community organizations to address violent crime in Charlotte.
