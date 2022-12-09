CHARLOTTE – Charlotte airport cabin cleaners, wheelchair agents, trash collectors and other airport workers organizing with the Service Employees International Union joined protests in 15 major cities to call on Congress to pass the Good Jobs for Good Airports Act.
Supporters say the act offers all airport service workers living wages and benefits such as paid time off and healthcare.
Labor representatives and supporters of the bill, including SEIU, CWA, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants and Raise Up, joined the protest.
“I had to go back to work a month after my baby was born, because I couldn’t afford to stay home without pay. Many of us have to work overtime or multiple jobs, just to pay the bills,” said Morgani Brown, a cabin cleaner that works for an airline contractor. “Because of our hard work, families can travel and reunite during the holidays, but we rarely have time to spend with our own loved ones.”
Morgani and other workers spoke about working conditions, pay and benefits. Some cabin cleaners say they often come into contact with vomit, blood, and feces but are understaffed and are sometimes given just a few minutes to clean planes. Others report having to work in the extreme summer heat without sufficient access to drinking water.
“We’re working in 90 degree weather, carrying bags of trash that can weigh 70 pounds,” said Shawn Montgomery, a cabin cleaner. “I’ve injured both of my knees coming down the steps and now I have to wear knee braces. Sometimes we don’t even have easy access to water. It can be dangerous when you're walking in the heat out on the asphalt.”
Shonda Barber, a trash truck driver who sometimes fills in as a cabin cleaner, said pay and benefits are not enough for the work that short-staffed employees do.
“I work 60 hours a week and am just barely surviving,” Barber said. “We don’t get enough paid time off, even during the pandemic. I lost two weeks without pay when I had to quarantine. We need Congress to step up and make sure these are good jobs. That’s good for workers and for passengers.”
