CHARLOTTE – The Central Piedmont Community College archives department has opened an exhibition that highlights the centennial history of Charlotte’s Central High School and Second Ward High School.
“Parallel Lives – Central High School and Second Ward High School” also celebrates the memories of their alumni and seeks to raise awareness of the importance of historical preservation.
Both schools opened in 1923 within walking distance. They were segregated. Second Ward High on Alexander Street served Black students. Central High on Elizabeth Avenue served white students. In 1957, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools began integrating high schools.
The Central High building remains standing as part of Central Piedmont’s Central Campus. The gym and a historical plaque are all that remain of Second Ward High.
The exhibition is open to the public through May 8 in the archives section of the Hagemeyer Library, located in the Parr Center, on Central Campus.
