CHARLOTTE – The Center for Digital Equity at Queens University of Charlotte celebrates Digital Inclusion Week with new personnel announcements and a themed week-long social media campaign aimed at highlighting free digital resources available to residents in Charlotte area.
Created by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, Digital Inclusion Week is an annual recognition to promote digital equity in their communities. The 2022 theme, “Turning Our Moment into Movement,” is an effort to prompt action for the digital inclusion movement, which the Center for Digital Equity has been doing since its inception.
As part of the Digital Inclusion Week celebration, the Center for Digital Equity announces the hiring of five new team members, made possible by insert funding information. The new hires will help to further Center for Digital Equity’s ongoing vision to make Mecklenburg County the most digitally equity community in America.
The Center for Digital Equity welcomed the following staff members:
Alexandra Arrington, director of DEI and employee development. Arrington graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill with degrees in interpersonal and organizational communication and African American studies. In addition, she earned her master’s degree in counseling from N.C. Central University and is a doctoral student in an organizational leadership program. Her nonprofit work has included bridging the digital divide through digital literacy and inclusion training for community members.
Ameera Bartholomew, program director. Bartholomew has an associate degree from Central Piedmont Community College and a bachelor's degree from UNC Charlotte. Most recently, she served as project administrator for The Winters Group, a global diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice consulting firm.
Amy Crippen, program director (policy, advocacy, and ecosystem development - data, program measurement and research). Crippen spent her professional life in Kansas City, Missouri, before relocating to Charlotte. Her work focused on organizational design, training and development, and program design. She enjoys helping people and systems create pathways and solutions for increased social justice and inclusivity.
Cari Crossley, program director (digital navigation and technical support). Crossley is a government civil rights investigator with more than a decade of experience in fact-finding and discovering probable cause for discrimination. She previously served as vice president in vocational education and president of a small startup nonprofit, focusing on organizational structure and board development. She holds a BA from Howard University, JD from Western Michigan Cooley Law School, and earned a Project Management Certificate from Cornell University.
Meredith McVadon, operations coordinator. McVadon is a Charlotte native and a graduate of the University of Maryland - College Park with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy. Her professional background includes inbound marketing campaigns, project management, process improvement, and B2B sales.
The Center for Digital Equity’s social media campaign will promote digital equity and inclusion all week long by providing information and resources on the topics of device and connectivity, future of tech, digital literacy and policy and advocacy.
