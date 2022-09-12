CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates announced the addition of three new physicians starting Sept. 13.
Dr. Nicholas Abt is a head and neck cancer surgeon who specializes in skull base surgery and cancers of the skin, parotid, upper aerodigestive tract, sinus, neck, thyroid and parathyroid. In addition, he will provide reconstructive surgery following cancer removal and minimally invasive robotic surgery. Graduating as a valedictorian from the University of Florida, Abt later earned his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Harvard Medical School and his fellowship in head and neck surgical oncology, skull base surgery, and microvascular reconstructive surgery at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine. He will see patients at the SouthPark office.
Dr. Darrin Bann is an otolaryngologist who specializes in comprehensive pediatric ENT care. His clinical interests include pediatric ENT disorders, airway reconstruction, cochlear implantation, chronic ear disease, hearing loss, thyroid/parathyroid surgery and microtia reconstruction. After receiving his undergraduate degree from Ithaca College, Bann earned his medical degree and PhD from Penn State College of Medicine. He later completed his residency in otolaryngology/head and neck surgery at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and his fellowship in pediatric otolaryngology at the University of North Carolina Children’s Hospital. He will see patients at the SouthPark and Steele Creek offices.
Dr. Jason Barnes is an otolaryngologist who specializes in a wide spectrum of adult and pediatric ENT conditions and treatments, including tonsillectomy, ear infections and tube surgery, cochlear implants, allergies and the Inspire Sleep Apnea device. He will also provide specialty surgeries of the thyroid, parotid glands and oral cavity. Graduating from the University of Richmond, Barnes earned his medical degree from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine. He later completed his residency at Mayo Clinic and has experience as a clinical instructor at the VCU School of Medicine Department of Education. He will see patients at the Mooresville office.
“Drs. Abt, Bann, and Barnes provide a wealth of experience related to ear, nose, and throat care to complement our offices,” CEENTA CEO Jag Gill said. “We are pleased that they have chosen CEENTA to continue their careers, and our patients will undoubtedly benefit from their expertise.”
On the web: www.ceenta.com.
