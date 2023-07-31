CHARLOTTE – The Federal Transit Administration has awarded the Charlotte Area Transit System a $30 million grant through its Low or No Emission Vehicle Program.
Catherine Kummer, sustainability, resiliency and governmental affairs officer for CATS, told the Metropolitan Transit Commission on July 26 that CATS has received funding for this program before but this was by far the largest amount the department has received.
“We’re really happy that it will be replacing 31 of our oldest diesel buses, installing new electric vehicle charging infrastructure and helping us advance our workforce development program,” Kummer said.
The match will bring $57 million in total investment to the transit system, according to Kummer. She credited several employees, including those with expertise in development, finance, grants, operations, planning and sustainability, for coming together to work on the grant submission.
Interim CEO Brent Cagle described the grant as a great win, adding that CATS has once received a $3 million grant from the Low or No Emission Vehicle Program. “More is better,” Cagle said.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles was pleased to hear about getting diesel buses off the road. She said this kind of award makes a huge difference.
“We are actively working with all sustainability opportunities in Washington as the administration is putting out this money,” Lyles said.
CATS will have new system provider
CATS has received proposals from two companies hoping to manage its buses and neither one of them came from current provider RATPDev, according to Interim CEO Brent Cagle.
Cagle told the Metropolitan Transit Commission on July 26 that RATPDev’s contract expires in January 2024 and it has not submitted a proposal.
“We are in the process of evaluating the two proposals and going through the process of having conversations and interviewing those proposers,” Cagle said. “We will be providing the MTC with additional information as well as the city council as we go through the deliberations and make a final recommendation on one of the two proposers.”
