CHARLOTTE – Maintenance crews will perform a line cut June 18 to repair Park Avenue’s grade crossing along the LYNX Blue Line.
During these repairs, Blue Line trains will operate from I-485 to New Bern station and from UNC Charlotte to Carson station. To travel between New Bern and Carson stations, CATS will implement a northbound and southbound “LYNX Connector” bus bridge.
Normal service will resume at 5 a.m. June 20.
CATS officials say regular maintenance of the transit system is one of the ways it ensures rider safety and consistent service.
Call CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433 for questions or concerns.
