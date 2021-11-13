CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System is temporarily suspending rail services on Nov. 13 and 14.
The LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will be out of service to accommodate annual maintenance on rail infrastructure. Maintenance work will include track maintenance, track and bed drainage (adding ballast), painting, landscaping and grade crossing work.
“Regular maintenance is essential to preserving a transit system,” CATS CEO John Lewis said. “By suspending all rail service, our team is able to perform repairs and upkeep while minimizing overall disruptions to riders. This annual rail maintenance will keep our infrastructure in a state of good repair for many decades to come.”
CATS will provide LYNX Connector and CityLYNX Connector bus service to all light rail stations and streetcar stops. Signage will direct riders to the nearest bus stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.